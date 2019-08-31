e-paper
Trump jokes, pretty coffee cups on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:16 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

A typical Trevor Noah take on Donald Trump and some of the most bizarre explanations he gives about topics like 5G, windmills and other things.

Tap

An Insta account that curates the different kinds of takeaway coffee cups all around the world. Follow @coffeecupsoftheworld and send in your cup too if you’ve found a quirky one!

Follow

Sassy memes and hilarious plus relatable dating updates on Tinder India’s account. (@Tinder_India)

From HT Brunch, September 1, 2019

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:16 IST

