Trump jokes, pretty coffee cups on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:16 IST
A typical Trevor Noah take on Donald Trump and some of the most bizarre explanations he gives about topics like 5G, windmills and other things.
An Insta account that curates the different kinds of takeaway coffee cups all around the world. Follow @coffeecupsoftheworld and send in your cup too if you’ve found a quirky one!
People: texting random numbers and calling them number neighbours— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 8, 2019
Me, an actual app that helps you meet new people: pic.twitter.com/naVvG3YdJW
Sassy memes and hilarious plus relatable dating updates on Tinder India’s account. (@Tinder_India)
