Watch this week: Sriti Jha’s spoken word on WTF

Sriti Jha’s beautiful spoken word poem on life as an Indian lesbian and all the souls trapped in the closet because Chaabi Gum Gayi Hai.

From HT Brunch, March 3, 2019

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 20:06 IST