Watch this week: Sriti Jha’s spoken word on WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 20:06 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
youtube,instagram,twitter
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Sriti Jha’s beautiful spoken word poem on life as an Indian lesbian and all the souls trapped in the closet because Chaabi Gum Gayi Hai.

Tap

Tuheena Raj gives a realistic and artistic picture of various facets of life on @wordsofworth

Follow

View this post on Instagram

-nude- #wordsofworth

A post shared by Tuheena Raj (@wordsofworth) on

The one stop for Bollywood memes, no matter what the situation! Follow @VintageBollyRxn

From HT Brunch, March 3, 2019

