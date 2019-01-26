“Weirdest thing someone said to me online? Hey sis, wanna date?” Supermodel Pooja Mor on international fashion, Internet moments and more

All about Pooja Date of birth: November 6

Sun Sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Bareilly

School/college: Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar/ Nirma University, Ahmedabad

First break: Walking for Louis Vuitton

After walking for some of the biggest brands, what’s the toughest thing about fashion week?

Going through multiple castings, taking rejections and not letting it affect your confidence.

And the biggest difference between modelling in India and internationally?

Internationally, it is much more organised. People respect your time.

One secret skill of yours that no one knows…?

That I am trained to fly a plane.

What’s the first thing you learnt as a model?

I did not know I have to smile at people I’m not friends with. But I’m used to it now.

Your go-to fashion week outfit?

Anything black.

Black always works. So, what’s the most embarrassing or comfortable piece of clothing you own?

I can be comfortable in the most embarrassing pieces.

LV banned size zero models not too long ago. Your thoughts?

Thank you! Now we can eat and everybody else can too.

Which is the one food or cuisine you love binge eating?

I cannot get enough of Indian food.

What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?

Someone once said to me: “Hey sister! Wanna date?” That was so weird!

If you were stuck in a room and forced to watch a movie, what would it be?

I recently saw Aquaman (2018) and I loved it!

What’s the best piece of advice anyone has ever given you?

Treat others like you want to be treated yourself.

Three things you look for in a man…?

Honesty, humour and a high IQ.

A mistake you’ll never repeat while in a relationship…?

I would never put myself down so he can feel good enough.

Pooja’s favourites Travel Destination: Finland, to see the Northern Lights

Film: Wonder Woman (2017)

Cuisine: Indian

Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

Fashion capitals: New York and Paris

From HT Brunch, January 27, 2019

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:27 IST