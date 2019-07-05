Budget 2019: BJP hails budget as one for ‘New India’; Cong slams it for ‘maximum intent, minimum content’

The BJP hailed the Union budget on Friday as one for a “new India” that laid the foundation for an inclusive and progressive nation, while the Congress panned it for its “maximum intent” and “minimum content”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on Friday and said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a “new India” in its first term. She said the programmes will be accelerated and red-tapism reduced going forward.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the finance minister presented a budget for a “new India”, which laid the foundation for an inclusive and progressive nation, the rise of which was powered by the hard work of 130 crore countrymen.

“The budget gives wings to India’s farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfil their dreams,” he said in a series of tweets.

The budget highlighted the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignited a spirit of hope that India could become a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, Shah said.

“The Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction,” he said in a tweet.

Criticising the budget, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter: “#Budget2019 so far -- Maximum Intent, Minimum Content! Maximum Catchphrases, Minimum Catch-points!” Another Congress spokesperson, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, wrote on the microblogging website: “Bailout plans for PSUs & moves like inheritance tax are Modi’s outing from the closet as the ultra left, vote seeking politician that he is. He got RWs (economic & political) to vote for him but his heart is only toward RW (right-wing) Polity not Economics.” Shah said the budget set the stage for fulfilling the collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring power connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing, especially in the “sunrise” sectors.

The budget would enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub, he said.

“The #BudgetForNewIndia clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost. This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment,” the BJP chief said in another tweet.

Reacting to the budget, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted: “This Budget is a ‘Gazette of New India’ with a commitment to ‘inclusive growth & good governance”.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Prime Minister and Finance Minister. This Budget will substantially contribute towards an unprecedented development of India particularly the empowerment of women and self employment of our youth,” former Union minister Sushma Swaraj said.

