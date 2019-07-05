Budget 2019: Encyclopedia on Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhipedia, proposed

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday Gandhipedia, an encyclopaedia on Mahatma Gandhi, will be set up to instil positive Gandhian values in the country’s youth, during presentation of the Budget 2019 in Parliament.

The announcement about Gandhipedia, to be set up by National Council for Science Museum, comes during a year which marks the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has planned several events across the world to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had last year earmarked Rs 150 crore towards the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary from October 2, 2018, to October 2, 2020.

The external affairs ministry had also released a special commemorative video featuring the Father of the Nation’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’ in 2018. The five-minute video had several singers from from across the world singing the devotional song.

Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the video in the Budget 2019 speech.

