Budget 2021: PMFAI demands GST reduction on pesticides to 5% from 18%
The Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) on Wednesday demanded that the government in the forthcoming Budget should reduce GST to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent on pesticides in line with other farm inputs like seeds and fertilisers.
That apart, the government should increase duty drawback (export benefits) of pesticides from the present 2 per cent to 13 per cent besides increasing import duty on technical and finished pesticides to 20-30 per cent to protect the domestic agro-chemicals industry, it said in a statement.
Also Read: Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
The PMFAI also urged the government to extend a financial support and other development assistance for developing technologies for intermediates and technical grade pesticides indigenously under 'Make in India' programme.
These were four key demands the PMFAI -- which represents over 200 small, medium, and large-scale Indian pesticide manufacturers, formulators, and traders -- made in a representation submitted to the Fertiliser and Chemicals Ministry, it added.
"The GST reduction will help bring three-fourth of the total farmers in India, who are outside the ambit now, protect their crops without causing any substantial loss to the central exchequer. This will help farmers harvest crops with minimal loss and secure better returns too,” PMFAI President Pradip Dave said.
Agriculture is the only sector which has shown resilience and grown 3.5-4 per cent in the last quarter. Considering the prevailing economic scenario, it calls for special focus and support for sustainable growth of Indian agriculture, he added.
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health Budget must look beyond Covid mitigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Buck stops at govt’s doors’: FM takes responsibility for infrastructure push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may reform GST filing process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2020: Shaktikanta Das bats for more structural reforms to revive growth ahead of budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2020: Boost for rural economy, connecting villages to digital India expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Nirmala Sitharaman took down MPs on super rich tax hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirmala Sitharaman counters Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peak taxation rate of 42.7% not ideal: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We’ve given ourselves achievable targets,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government ramps up targets for piped water scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government to offer amnesty for commercial tax disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic growth, national security are priorities: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirmala Sitharaman offers to play ‘class teacher’ to clarify Budget concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet all set to clear 3rd phase of rural road scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox