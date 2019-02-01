Budget outlay for defence enhanced beyond Rs 3 lakh crore: Goyal

Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that as per the interim budget 2019, the budget outlay for defence has been enhanced higher than Rs 3 lakh crore.

“If necessary additional funds will also be provided,” he said.

Speaking about the BJP government’s achievements in the defence sector, Goyal spoke about the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme that had been implemented by the Centre.

“The previous governments announced it in 3 budgets, but sanctioned a mere Rs 500 crore in the interim budget of 2014-15. This had been pending for 40 years, but has been implemented by us. In contrast, we have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore as part of OROP after implementing it in the true spirit,” Goyal said.

“The govt has also announced substantial hike in the military service pay of all service personnel and special allowances given to naval and airforce personnel deployed in high-risk areas,” Goyal said.

