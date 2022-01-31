Home / Budget / Economic Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in 2022-23 fiscal year
Economic Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in 2022-23 fiscal year

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the annual economic survey.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:19 PM IST
Reuters |

India forecast economic growth of 8% to 8.5% for the coming fiscal year that starts in April, down from estimated 9.2% growth in the current fiscal year, its annual economic survey showed on Monday.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report, which was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday.

