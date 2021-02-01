IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
budget

Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states

Finance minister announced a slew of highway projects and economic corridors in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, all of which are worth over 2.12 lakh crore
READ FULL STORY
By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an enhanced outlay of 1.18 lakh crore for the ministry of road transport and highways. Of the total amount, 108,230 crore, the highest ever, has been designated as capital expenditure (capex). She also announced a slew of highway projects and economic corridors in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, all of which are worth over 2.12 lakh crore.

The states are expected to hold assembly polls around April or May this year.

“To further augment road infrastructure, more economic corridors are also being planned. Some are: 3,500km of National Highway works in the state of Tamil Nadu at an investment of 1.03 lakh crore. These include Madurai-Kollam corridor, Chittoor-Thatchur corridor. Construction will start next year. About 1,100 km of National Highway works in f Kerala at an investment of 65,000 crore, including a 600km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala,” she said.

Also Read: Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts

“About 675km of highway works in the state of West Bengal at a cost of 25,000 crore, including the upgradation of the existing road from Kolkata to Siliguri. National Highway works of around 19,000 crore are currently in progress in Assam. Further works worth over 34,000 crore covering more than 1,300km of National Highways will be undertaken in the state in the next three years,” she announced.

“Within infrastructure, the Budget has highlighted strategic projects like select road and railway stretches in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam etc. many of which are part of existing economic corridors like the East Coast Economic Corridor, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor etc. Some of these projects are likely to have a disproportionate impact on overall GDP growth by virtue of them featuring in some of the key trade and logistics routes and being located in states which have significant upside in per-capita GDP,” said Arindam Guha, partner and leader, Government and Public Services, Deloitte India.

The finance minister in the previous fiscal had allocated 81,974.71 crore (budget estimate) which was revised to 92,053.17 crore.

Sitharaman said over 13,000km of roads, at a cost of 3.3 lakh crores, have already been awarded under the ambitious 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala Pariyojana project, of which 3,800km have been constructed thus far. By March 2022, the Centre plans to award 8,500km and complete an additional 11,000km of national highway corridors.

“The government has allocated 5.54 lakh crore for capital creation in the infrastructure sector. The transport sector has received a fair share of allocation in the budget with new economic corridors being planned to boost highways and railways sector. The government has also allocated 1.18 lakh crore for the roads and highways sector and 18,000 crore for the public transport in this year’s budget. About 8,500km of road and highway projects, including the new road corridor projects, are being planned to be awarded by March 2022. The railways have seen a significant allocation in this year’s budget with a total allocation of 1.1 lakh crore, mostly on the capital expenditure including the railways corridors. The National Rail Plan 2030 to create a future-ready railways system will be critical for boosting and bringing investment in the railways sector,” said Abhaya K Agarwal, partner, strategy and transaction, Infrastructure & Government and Public Sector, EY India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
For the textile industry and MSMEs in the textile industry nylon chain has been made in par to polyester and other artificial fabrics.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
For the textile industry and MSMEs in the textile industry nylon chain has been made in par to polyester and other artificial fabrics.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Key announcements for MSME sector

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The highlight for the MSME sector is the increase in the proposed capital expenditure of this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Targeting inclusive development, there were also some reforms in the budget for the migrant workers and the unorganized sector.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times File Photo)
Targeting inclusive development, there were also some reforms in the budget for the migrant workers and the unorganized sector.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times File Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: One nation one ration, and other benefits for migrant workers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the families of migrant workers would be allowed ration under one nation, one ration. One nation, one ration card scheme is being implemented by 32 states and union territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, said Sitharaman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic ruined the divestment plans for the current fiscal with only 180 billion rupees raised so far from the sales.(AP file photo)
The pandemic ruined the divestment plans for the current fiscal with only 180 billion rupees raised so far from the sales.(AP file photo)
budget

India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:19 PM IST
India currently spends about 1% of GDP on health, among the lowest for any major economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
budget

Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Finance minister announced a slew of highway projects and economic corridors in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, all of which are worth over 2.12 lakh crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
budget

Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:17 PM IST
The budget has allotted 1.03 lakh crore for 3,500 km of national highway works across the state for which construction will begin next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Adaptation summit in the Netherlands via video conferencing. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Adaptation summit in the Netherlands via video conferencing. (ANI)
budget

PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 and said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions.
budget

Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Currently, the withdrawal from foreign retirement accounts may be taxed on receipt basis in those countries, while on an accrual basis in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India conducts its census every 10 years with the last one being done in 2011 where the total population came up to more than 1.21 billion.(HT file photo. Representative image)
India conducts its census every 10 years with the last one being done in 2011 where the total population came up to more than 1.21 billion.(HT file photo. Representative image)
budget

Budget 2021: Govt gives 3,768 crores towards first digital census

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:32 PM IST
“The forthcoming census would be the first digital census in the history of India. For this monumental task, I have allocated 3,768 crore in the year 2021-22,” Sitharaman said during her budget presentation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For cases against lower-rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.
For cases against lower-rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.
budget

CBI allocated over 835 crore in Budget

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • The CBI had received 802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to 835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated 835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of 36 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien said Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act with an eye on Bengal’s Assembly elections next year.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien said Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act with an eye on Bengal’s Assembly elections next year.(HT FILE PHOTO)
budget

100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the Budget for the financial year 2021-22, This is the first time that the finance minister read the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document. (HT PHOTO).
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the Budget for the financial year 2021-22, This is the first time that the finance minister read the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document. (HT PHOTO).
budget

Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points

Written by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • An estimated 2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur leave from the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur leave from the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: A look at allocations made to major schemes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Despite concerns about a weak rural economy, the government has not provided any large boost to schemes focused on creating jobs and providing services to the rural population. Here's a look at the allocation made to major schemes in the Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has raised awareness about the value of health insurance in India, where a large chunk of medical expenditure is still financed out of pocket.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
The pandemic has raised awareness about the value of health insurance in India, where a large chunk of medical expenditure is still financed out of pocket.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
budget

Insurance stocks zoom up to 12 pc after govt proposes to raise FDI cap in sector

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The government on Monday proposed to increase FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent, a move aimed at attracting overseas players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP