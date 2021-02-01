Harsh Vardhan says health crucial pillar of Atmanirbhar Bharat, hails 137% increase in outlay
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday hailed the budget proposals concerning the health sector and "health and well-being" was on the top of the six prominent pillars of Atmnanirbhar Bharat outlined in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech.
"The Finance Minister spoke of six prominent pillars, with the topmost pillar being health and well being," he said.
The outlay for the health sector has been increased to ₹2,23,846 crores for 2021-22, which marks a 137 per cent increase over this year's budget estimates.
He said the Finance Minister has focused on prevention, cure and well being.
"A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of ₹64,180 crore," he said.
The Atmanirbhar Swashthya Bharat Yojana will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems in the country and the main interventions under the scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban wellness centres.
Talking about the Covid-19 vaccines, the minister said the Finance Minister has provided ₹35,000 crore and has committed to providing more funds if required.
Harsh Vardhan said pneumococcal vaccine, which is limited to five states at present, will be rolled out across the country which will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually.
