Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.(PTI File Photo)
Health Budget must look beyond Covid mitigation

By Sourindra Mohan Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST

The extraordinary situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has exposed the vulnerabilities of our fragile health-care system, demands an equally extraordinary intervention by the government. The expectation from the Union Budget 2021-22 is for the central government to lead from the front in the health sector.

This entails addressing prevailing systemic deficiencies along with managing the added burden of Covid-19. India’s health sector requires a two-fold intervention by the government. Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.

