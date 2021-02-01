IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / In a first, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
budget

In a first, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form

Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday present the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Parliament in a paperless format. This is for the first time that the budget, which the finance minister said will be ‘like never before’, will be delivered in a paperless form. In the previous two years, Sitharaman replaced the conventional brown briefcase and brought the budget to the Parliament in a bahi khata, a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth.

Also read| Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister had broken away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era when she ditched the briefcase and opted for traditional bahi khata while presenting her full budget in 2019 and now she is all set to put in place another practice, in line with her party’s digital push.

Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The mobile app facilitates complete access to 14 Union budget documents, including the annual financial statement (commonly known as Budget), demand for grants (DG), finance bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc. The application, which has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The budget documents will be available on the mobile app after the completion of the budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament.

Click here for complete Budget 2021 coverage

The word ‘budget’ has its origin in the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. Traditionally, budget documents - which primarily include papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure as well as the speech of the finance minister - were carried in a brown briefcase, a legacy passed on by the British. However, traditional Indian businessmen used bahi khata to maintain their books of account.

In July 2019, Sitharaman had said that the Modi government is not a “suitcase-carrying government” while chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian had said, “The government is following Indian tradition and bahi khata symbolises our departure from the slavery of Western thought.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
budget

Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
budget

Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 AM IST
FM Sitharaman will have to strike a fine balance between prioritising growth and maintaining fiscal prudence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
budget

Budget to focus on job creation, health today

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Big infrastructure projects, continued support to MSMEs and making India self-reliant will be the other objectives of Sitharaman’s third budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
budget

Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata 2.0' for pandemic-hit India: Experts' expectations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Finding space in the budget for the first time in Independent India will be expenditure on vaccination in FY22 — which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Experts expect Sitharaman to alleviate the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lay a blueprint to bring back the world's fastest-growing major economy on track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
budget

First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:42 PM IST
At an all-party meeting, the leaders of various parties raised farmers' protests over farm laws and wanted a discussion on the issue. The Rajya Sabha also decided to change its sitting to February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased hopes ahead of the budget saying it will "be a budget like never before".(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased hopes ahead of the budget saying it will "be a budget like never before".(ANI)
budget

From fiscal deficit to tax slabs: Key figures to watch out for in Union Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government and it is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. Here are some key figures/elements to look out for in Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives for the first day of budget session in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives for the first day of budget session in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP)
budget

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at finance ministry in New Delhi.(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at finance ministry in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

‘Budget like never before’: Sector-wise expectations from finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Here’s a look what different sectors expect from Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: What would it have for the agriculture sector?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The Economic Survey showed that the agriculture sector supported the economy while other major sectors were at a near standstill during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The ministry has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to make the documents available in the public domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
budget

Tax changes that could be a part of Union Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Although changes in income tax returns (ITR) are not expected in the Budget 2021, hopes of the common man were raised when finance minister Sitharaman announced that this budget would be one “like never before”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Developers are hoping for Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms under 2021’s budget.(HT Photo)
Developers are hoping for Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms under 2021’s budget.(HT Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Here’s what the real estate sector is expecting

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:36 PM IST
A long-standing demand of the real estate sector is that it must be given the status of an 'industry'. This demand will help developers raise funds at lower costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP