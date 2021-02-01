Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget on Monday. This comes in the backdrop of expectations that the economy would suffer an unprecedented contraction of 7.7% in the ongoing fiscal year. Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to focus on job creation, health today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata 2.0' for pandemic-hit India: Experts' expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From fiscal deficit to tax slabs: Key figures to watch out for in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Budget like never before’: Sector-wise expectations from finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: What would it have for the agriculture sector?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tax changes that could be a part of Union Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Here’s what the real estate sector is expecting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox