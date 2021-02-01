₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%: Ministry wise allocation in budget
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget in Parliament on Monday which was aimed at reviving the economy which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Sitharaman annnounced various allocations to the ministries in the budget as well and these allocations are a reflection of the priorities of the government.
Here's a look at the ministry wise allocations in the Union Budget 2021:
Ministry of housing and urban affairs: ₹54, 581 crore
The ministry of housing and urban affairs was allocated ₹54,581 crore for the next fiscal, according to the Union Budget for 2021-22. This included ₹2300 allocated to Modi government's flagship programme Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, ₹23,500 crore for projects related to Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Metro services and ₹6,450 crore to the Smart Cities Mission. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has been allocated ₹7,300 crore.
Ministry of health and family welfare: ₹73,932 crore
Increase in the allocation for the ministry of health and family welfare is 7 per cent, according to the documents of Budget 2021. The allocation for the ministry stands at ₹73,931.77 crore. Last year, the ministry’s allocation was ₹69,000 crore, which has now gone up by ₹4,931 crore — a little over 7 per cent.
Ministry of education: ₹93,224 crore
The government decreased the allocation for the ministry of education by 6.13%. According to the finance minister’s speech, for 2021-22 a total amount of ₹93,224 crore will be allocated to the ministry. In 2020-21, the budgeted estimate for the ministry was ₹99,312 crore, which was revised to ₹85,089 crore.
Ministry of railways: ₹1,10,055 crore
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed that a record ₹1,10,055 crore has been provided to the Railways, of which ₹1,07,100 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure. Sitharaman allocated ₹63,000 crore for the Chennai Metro and ₹25,000 crore for West Bengal projects.
Ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare: ₹1 31,531 crore
The agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry got 5.63 per cent more budget allocation at ₹1,31,531 crore for 2021-22. The ministry’s revised budget is estimated to be ₹1,24,519 crore for the ongoing 2020-21 fiscal year. Most of the allocation has been done for the flagship programme PM- Kisan.
Ministry of home affairs: ₹1,66,547 crore
The Centre has allocated about ₹1,66,547 crore to the ministry of home affairs for the 2021-22 fiscal with a majority of the funds going to the police forces and for census related works. ₹30,757 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir and ₹5,958 crore for Ladakh -- the two newly created Union Territories.
Ministry of defence: ₹4,78,196 crore
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated ₹4.78 lakh crore to defence budget for 2021-22 which is the highest allocation in 15 years. Amidst a standoff with China, defence forces received an overall hike of around 7.4 per cent over last year as ₹3.62 lakh crore were provided to them excluding pensions over ₹3.37 lakh crores last year.
