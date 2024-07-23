FM more optimistic about India's economy since interim budget, shows AI analysis

We leveraged ChatGPT to draw a comparison between Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech delivered on July 23 and her previous address on February 1 during the interim budget. This is the prompt we used: “Compare Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech delivered on February 1, 2024 and the speech she delivered on July 23, 2024 and analyse how her sentiment has changed regarding India's economic prospects for the financial year 2025.” Here's what ChatGPT came up with: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday.

February 1, 2024 Speech:

Global Context: Emphasized the global economic uncertainties and risks, highlighting India's economic growth as an exception.

Interim Budget Focus: Inclusive growth, economic stability, global positioning, sector-specific developments, environmental sustainability, and tax reforms.

Technology: Emphasized the use of technology for improving productivity and bridging inequality.

Data Governance: Mentioned improving data governance and collection through sectoral databases and technology tools.

New Pension Scheme: Discussed progress in reviewing the NPS and addressing relevant issues.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget: ‘To appease...’

July 23, 2024 Speech:

Global Context: Acknowledged global economic uncertainties but highlighted India's continued strong economic growth prospects.

Technology: Continued focus on adopting technology for digitalization of the economy.

Ease of Doing Business: Working on Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 and incentivizing states for business reforms and digitalization.

Budget Estimates: Estimated revenue forgone and mobilized, total receipts, expenditure, net tax receipts, and fiscal deficit for 2024-25.

Employment and Skilling: Introduced schemes for employment incentives, internships, and ITI upgradation.

Budget Priorities: Outlined 9 priorities including agriculture, employment, human resource development, manufacturing, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, and reforms.

Also read: 'For empowerment of Neo Middle Class': PM Modi lauds Union Budget

Analysis:

Sentiment Change: Sitharaman's sentiment regarding India's economic prospects for the financial year 2025 seems to have become more optimistic and confident in the July 23, 2024 speech compared to the February 1, 2024 speech.

Global Outlook: While acknowledging global uncertainties in both speeches, the July speech emphasizes India's strong economic growth and stability compared to being an exception in the February speech.

Technology and Ease of Doing Business: Continues to focus on technology adoption and ease of doing business, showing a consistent approach towards leveraging technology for economic development.

Employment and Skilling: Introduces new schemes for employment incentives and skilling in the July speech, indicating a proactive stance towards addressing employment challenges.

Follow Live Updates

Budget Priorities: Reiterates and expands on the budget priorities in the July speech, showcasing a detailed roadmap for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' and transformative changes.

Overall, Sitharaman's sentiment in the July 23, 2024 speech reflects a more positive outlook on India's economic prospects for the financial year 2025, with a focus on leveraging technology, enhancing ease of doing business, and prioritizing employment and skilling initiatives for inclusive growth and development.