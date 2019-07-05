Budget 2019: Congress gives ‘zero’ rating

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has called the Union Budget 2019 “utterly lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring & directionless.” Surjewala’s tweet seems to be the first official response from the principal opposition party. Surjewala hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim that this was a budget for ‘New India’ and listed out areas, where the party thinks, the budget couldn’t deliver.

“ Zero on Economic Revival, Zero on Rural Growth, Zero on Job Creation, Zero on Urban Rejuvenation.Can a mundane jugglery of ‘acronyms’ pass off for vision for a ‘New India’?” Read the body of his tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier today suggested that the Budget was likely to only help the rich and not the poor.



When asked by reporters whether the Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be pro-Ambani or pro-farmers, Gandhi said with a smile, “That is a good question, it means you have the understanding.”

Congress party had put out several tweets this morning suggesting measures for Nirmala Sitharaman to include in her maiden budget.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:57 IST