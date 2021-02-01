Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday present Budget 2021. As part of her Budget speech, Sitharaman will also made announcements related to income tax slabs; the income tax-related announcements are among the most closely followed announcements in a Union Budget speech. This year’s Budget speech will be unique as it will go 'paperless' for the first time and will be available on a dedicated Union Budget app for both Android and iOS smartphones.

In her Budget 2020 speech, Sitharaman had announced a new simplified income tax regime. Under this, those earning up to ₹2.5 lakh annually are exempted from paying income tax. For those earning ₹2,50,001 to 5 lakh annually, the rate of tax is 5% while for those at ₹5,00,001 to ₹7,50,000 it is 10%. The rate is 15% for those making ₹7,50,001 to ₹10,00,000 and 20% for those between ₹10,00,001 and ₹12,50,000. For those at ₹12,50,001, the rate of tax is 25% and, finally, for those earning more than ₹15,00,000 annually, the rate is 30%.