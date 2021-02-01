Union Budget 2021 proposes agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will impose an agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) on specified goods including alcoholic beverages, gold, silver, cotton, peas, apple, petrol, and diesel. Agricultural infrastructure cess of 100% has been proposed on all alcoholic goods. A 100% cess will also be imposed on fermented beverages, mixture of fermented beverages and nonalcoholic beverages.
"To ensure the imposition of cess does not lead to additional burden in most of these items on the consumer, the basic customs duty (BCD) rates has been lowered. This cess shall be used to finance the improvement of agriculture infrastructure and other development expenditure," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The agricultural infrastructure development cess will be applicable from February 2, 2021.
However, experts believe that the prices of imported alcoholic goods will remain unaffected due to change in the composition structure.
"For imported spirits and wines with alcoholic strength less than 80%, Basic Customs Duty has been reduced from 150% to 50% while Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) is being imposed @ 100% on the same value. The net effective rate of import duties remains at 150% and there will be no adverse impact on the industry," said Darshan Bora, Partner, ELP.
Agricultural infrastructure cess of 2.5% has also been imposed on gold, silver and dore bars, 35% on apples, 5% on specified fertilizer, 1.5% on coal, lignite and peat, 30% on kabuli chana, 10% on peas, 50% on bengal gram/chick peas, 20% on lentil (mosur), 5% on cotton.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget silent on 'agricultural unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt earmarks ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech hails ₹35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination
- Welcoming the proposal for ₹35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: SII, Bharat Biotech hail Sitharaman for increased healthcare spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021 proposes agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget shows India’s confidence: PM Narendra Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interest on employee contribution to PF above ₹2.5 lakh a year, now taxable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: What startups get from this year's Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy; to phase out old and unfit vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox