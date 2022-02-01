Home / Budget / Union Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025, says Nirmala Sitharaman
budget

Union Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2022: Under BharatNet, the telecom ministry has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with seven states - Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The BharatNet broadband seeks to connect rural areas with high-speed internet.(Mint File Photo)
The BharatNet broadband seeks to connect rural areas with high-speed internet.(Mint File Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday that BharatNet broadband will be ready by 2025. She also said that BharatNet contracts for laying optical fibre will be awarded through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Talking about the 5G rollout, Sitharaman said that spectrum auction will be conducted this year.

The government’s ambitious BharatNet plan seeks to bring broadband to 361,000 villages across 16 states. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet in July last year.

According to the plan, the private player who will be selected through bids will set up, operate and maintain the network.

The government has bundled the project into nine packages, each corresponding to one or more telecom circles, and no investor will be awarded over four packages.

The Economic Survey, released on Monday, reported that 5.46 lakh km optical fibre cable has been laid. It further said that a total of 1.73 lakh gram panchayats have been connected by optical fibre cable (OFc) and 1.59 lakh gram panchayats are service-ready on OFC, as of September 27, 2021.

A boost to the telecom infrastructure is also being given under the aspirational district scheme while thrust on the provision of submarine optical fibre cable infrastructure will spur high-speed internet and broadband connectivity, the survey further said.

Under BharatNet, the telecom ministry has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with seven states - Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. These states will roll out the project on their own with partial funding from the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget budget 2022 nirmala sitharaman + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out