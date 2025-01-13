Union Budget 2025 date and time: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present Budget?

Budget 2025 date and time: The Union Budget 2025 or the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her eighth presentation of a Union Budget. Budget 2025 date and time: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi on Monday.(Ministry of Finance - X/ANI)

This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets.

Union Budget 2025 date and time

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

However, the central government has still not officially given a confirmation on this.

History of the date and time of India's union budget presentation

The union budget has always been presented on February 1 since 2017 as it makes the announcements come in advance before the financial year starts off in April.

However, this was not the case before 1997. During those times, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February, and usually at 5 PM.

This changed in 1997, when Finance Minister P. Chidambaram made the change by presenting the budget at 11 AM instead in an attempt to bring more transparency as well as to ensure that the markets had enough time to react.

Then in 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley changed the date of the budget presentation to February 1. This was to avoid the election season in some states as well as to present the budget well in advance of the upcoming financial year, which goes from April 1 to March 31.

Apart from all this, the stock market will also be open on that day, following regular timings to allow investors to react to the announcements.