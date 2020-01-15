e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Business News / $453 bn investor shifts bets from India to China as CAA, Kashmir tensions cloud economy

$453 bn investor shifts bets from India to China as CAA, Kashmir tensions cloud economy

The initial market euphoria from PM Narendra Modi’s re-election last year is wearing thin as economic growth stutters after controversial policies regarding citizenship.

business Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:35 IST
Ruth Carson, Ameya Karve
Ruth Carson, Ameya Karve
Bloomberg
Western Asset Management Co. is reducing its Indian government bond holdings.
Western Asset Management Co. is reducing its Indian government bond holdings.(Western Asset/Twitter)
         

Western Asset Management Co. is reducing its Indian government bond holdings as tensions around a new citizenship law and the Kashmir region cloud the economic outlook.

The $453 billion investor, an affiliate of Legg Mason Inc., is diverting some of its funds into longer-dated Malaysian and Chinese debt, according to Desmond Soon, head of investment management for Asia ex-Japan. It has an overweight position in India bonds.

The initial market euphoria from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election last year is wearing thin as economic growth stutters and a policy making it harder for Muslim migrants to get citizenship stirs protests. Foreign holdings of Indian sovereign debt have dropped to near a three-month low.

“It certainly distracts Prime Minister Modi’s government from making the necessary economic policy and reform to focus on the economy,” Soon, a 30-year investment veteran, said in Singapore. “We are in the process of reducing India somewhat.”

Angry protests have erupted in many Indian states, forcing the government to send in hundreds of soldiers to aid local police. Modi also stoked tension in Kashmir, the nation’s only Muslim-majority state, when he ended seven decades of autonomy for the area in 2019.

The changes, part of the election promises made by Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, have created mistrust among Muslims, who form about 14% of the population.

Despite five interest-rate cuts last year to shore up growth, yields on 10-year India bonds remain some of the highest in Asia at 6.64%.

A recent rally in the market, spurred by bond purchases from the Reserve Bank of India, has stalled as inflation surges to a five-year high. Stagflation looms as the economy grinds toward its slowest expansion in more than a decade.

The central bank will probably refrain from cutting interest rates in the coming months, and that along with the deteriorating macro environment, is probably why global funds are turning away from Indian bonds, said Ek Pon Tay, a portfolio manager for emerging-market fixed-income at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“An expected increase in the fiscal deficit and economic growth not yet rebounding from below-trend levels mean bond yields will be under further upward pressure,” Tay said.

Malaysia Switch

Western Asset is buying Malaysian debt as the oil exporter will benefit medium term from higher energy prices, Soon said.

Gobal investors may also pour another $150 billion to $200 billion into Chinese bonds as the debt is gradually included in global benchmarks, he said.

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News