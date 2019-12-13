e-paper
Home / Business News

Aadhaar-PAN link last date on December 31: A step-by-step guide

The policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department has said that in case a person fails to link PAN and Aadhaar card, then the PAN allotted to the person will be considered as invalid.

business Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of PAN.
The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of PAN.(HT Archive)
         

If you haven’t linked your permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar yet, it is about time you do so because the deadline is just weeks away. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadlime from the earlier September 30 to December 31.

The policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department has said that in case a person fails to link PAN and Aadhaar card, then the PAN allotted to the person will be considered as invalid.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of PAN.

In order to link PAN and Aadhaar, an individual had to ensure that his/her name, date and gender shouldn’t mismatch in both the documents.

 The linking will fail if the name or any other details are different in Aadhaar and PAN. The only way forward in case of a mismatch is to get the name or other details changed in one of the documents.

 Aadhaar Card-PAN Link: Here are the steps one should follow

 One can easily link Aadhaar Card with PAN by visiting the Income Tax Department of India’s official website: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

 Step 1: After visiting Income Tax Department of India&#39;s official website, look for link Aadhaar and click on it

 Step 2: Enter Permanent Account Number (PAN)

 Step 3: Enter Aadhaar Number

 Step 4: Enter the name as mentioned on Aadhaar Card

 Step 5: Enter Date of Birth

 Step 6: Enter Captcha code.

 Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on ’Link Aadhaar’

 After the process is complete, users can view the status of their Link Aadhaar request here 

https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/AadhaarPreloginStatus.html

 Users need to enter their PAN and Aadhaar Number on the respective fields and click on “view link Aadhaar status”.

