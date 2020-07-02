e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Accenture cuts up to 900 jobs in Uk as Covid-19 pandemic takes toll on demand

Accenture cuts up to 900 jobs in Uk as Covid-19 pandemic takes toll on demand

Between 700 and 900 jobs will be affected by the planned cuts, an Accenture spokesman said Thursday in an email. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a program of redundancy.

business Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:44 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Accenture office in Bengaluru, India. The company’s UK arm is cutting up to 900 jobs due to slump in demand.
Accenture office in Bengaluru, India. The company’s UK arm is cutting up to 900 jobs due to slump in demand. (Livemint File Photo )
         

Consulting firm Accenture is cutting up to 900 jobs, or 8% of its UK workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a sharp slump in demand for its advisory work.

Between 700 and 900 jobs will be affected by the planned cuts, an Accenture spokesman said Thursday in an email. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a program of redundancy.

Accenture already had “an overcapacity of people relative to demand” when the economic crisis hit in March, The Guardian reported Thursday, citing an internal memo to staff. The memo said the crisis slowed employee attrition, put additional strain on the business and also revealed structural costs that Accenture needs to address, according to The Guardian.

Companies across the UK are laying off staff in the face of slumping revenue. Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said this week that the outlook for jobs is the biggest risk to the UK economy, particularly as employee furlough programs end in August.

tags
top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In