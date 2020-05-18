e-paper
Airports may find few buyers

One banker said it will be difficult for buyers to do adequate due diligence during lockdown, which would particularly curtail foreign interest.

business Updated: May 18, 2020 08:31 IST
Tanya Thomas and Rhik Kundu
Livemint, Mumbai/New Delhi
Airport sale prospects won’t improve till airlines can get their businesses in order.
Airport sale prospects won’t improve till airlines can get their businesses in order. (Shankar Narayan/Hindustan Times)
         

The government’s move to raise capital by privatising half a dozen airports through 50-year concessions will find few takers when the aviation industry is facing acute financial stress, industry experts said.

Investment bankers Mint spoke to expect that if the government proceeds with the privatisation plan, it might find only two-three serious bidders that are able to raise the required debt and equity in a liquidity-starved market, lowering the chances of fair price discovery.

One banker said it will be difficult for buyers to do adequate due diligence during lockdown, which would particularly curtail foreign interest. “As the more profitable public airports are going under the hammer first, the government will get less than fair value on many of them,” he said requesting anonymity.

On day four of her five-day economic stimulus announcements, finance minister Sitharaman said the bid process for the six airports will start soon.

The six airports are likely to be Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Tiruchirapalli, owned and Airports Authority of India.

Airport sale prospects won’t improve till airlines can get their businesses in order, said a senior industry expert, who declined to be named. Indian airlines need a direct cash infusion to pay salaries for lockdown, subvention on airport charges, relaxation on fuel and statutory dues and government-backed credit lines.

“Now we can almost certainly say two or three airlines may not survive the current crisis,” said a senior official with a budget carrier, who requested anonymity. “What is announced is simply rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, while gaping hole from the iceberg continues to take on water,” the official said, were “business as usual” steps.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
