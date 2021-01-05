e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet

Last year, Amazon launched its first-ever international air hub at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany.

business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter flies over Lake Washington during the Seattle Seafair Air Show on August 5, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.
An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter flies over Lake Washington during the Seattle Seafair Air Show on August 5, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)
         

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to quicken delivery with an expanded fleet.

The aircraft, including seven from Delta Air Lines and four from WestJet Airlines, will join Amazon’s air cargo network by 2022, the online retailer said in a statement.

tags
top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In