Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet
Last year, Amazon launched its first-ever international air hub at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany.business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:00 IST
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to quicken delivery with an expanded fleet.
The aircraft, including seven from Delta Air Lines and four from WestJet Airlines, will join Amazon’s air cargo network by 2022, the online retailer said in a statement.
