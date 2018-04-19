Amazon India’s most visited website, fastest growing marketplace, says Jeff Bezos

Amazon.in is the most visited website in India on both desktop and mobile platforms, Amazon Inc. chief executive officer Jeff Bezos announced to his shareholders on Thursday.

In a letter to Amazon shareholders, Bezos said the e-commerce giant is India’s fastest growing marketplace.

Bezos added that the data to highlight Amazon’s performance was sourced from website ranking company comScore and digital market intelligence firm SimilarWeb.

The Amazon.in mobile shopping app was also one of the most downloaded shopping apps in India, according to App Annie, Bezos said.

The letter said that its Prime service added a record number of subscribers in 2016, its first year in India — more than any “previous geography in Amazon’s history”.

At a time when rival Netflix is amping up spending on original programming aggressively, with plans to pump up to $8 billion into it, Jezos said Prime Video is investing in Indian original video content “in a big way”, with two recent premiers and over a dozen new shows in production.

While Netflix originals like Altered Carbon and O Mecanismo have helped the company beat analyst estimates to clock over 7.4 million new subscribers last quarter, Amazon Prime Video’s first India original — Inside Edge — was recognised as the best web series by the Indian Television Academy in 2017.

Bezos also cited a growing selection of third-party vendors on the Prime service, which now offers more than 40 million local products in the Prime basket for Indian users.

Last month, Bloomberg reported Jeff Bezos’ plans to invest $5.5 in India to take on homegrown e-commerce rival Flipkart after losing the game to Alibaba and JD.com in China. Bezos has also appointed Amit Agarwal to devise Amazon’s growth strategy in India, even as it explores a possible majority stake acquisition in Flipkart.