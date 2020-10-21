e-paper
Amazon to let employees work from home through June 2021

The Seattle based company had previously said workers could stay home until early 2021 as uncertainty around school re-openings and abrupt closures has complicated the return to work for parents of school-aged children.

business Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:34 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Seattle
Amazon claimed it has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe
Amazon claimed it has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe(Reuters Photo )
         

Amazon.com Inc. will let corporate employees work from home through June 2021, the latest company to push back re-opening offices as Covid-19 cases surge again across the US

“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021.”

The Seattle based company had previously said workers could stay home until early 2021. Uncertainty around school re-openings, and abrupt closures tied to coronavirus outbreaks, has complicated the return to work for parents of school-aged children.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced several months ago that it will continue letting employees work from home until July 2021. Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and Square Inc. are among the technology companies that have told some staff members they may move to remote work permanently if they choose.

Amazon “has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer,” the spokeswoman said.

Amazon’s largely blue collar warehouse employees have continued working at the e-commerce company’s facilities around the country, prompting concerns about safety and stirring labour strife within the company.

