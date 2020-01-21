e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Business News / ‘America seeing economic boom never seen before’: US President Donald Trump

‘America seeing economic boom never seen before’: US President Donald Trump

According to President Trump, 11 million jobs have been gained by America since his election and average unemployment rate is the lowest for the tenure of any US President in history.

business Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Davos
US President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers a speech during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.
US President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers a speech during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.(Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US is in the midst of an economic boom that has never been seen before anywhere in the world.

The American dream is back and it’s better than ever and there is no one better than the American middle class today, Trump said.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit, he said since he last addressed Davos two years ago, the US has enjoyed the “great American comeback” that he had predicted.

“Today I am proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the like of which has never been seen before,” he said.

According to him, 11 million jobs have been gained by America since his election and average unemployment rate is the lowest for the tenure of any US President in history.

He also noted that the new trade deal initiated with China is very important.

Earlier, Trump had tweeted, “Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America! We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!” Two years ago here in Davos, Trump had said, “I will always put America First ... But America First does not mean America alone.”

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News