e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Apple cable supplier to start mass production in India soon

Apple cable supplier to start mass production in India soon

Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., have all set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone assembly plant in India.

business Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:02 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka sarkar
Employees test mobile phones on an assembly line in a mobile phone plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
Employees test mobile phones on an assembly line in a mobile phone plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.(Bloomberg Photo )
         

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., a Taiwan-based cable and connector maker, will start mass production for Apple Inc. later this year from its new plant in India, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest sign of the US company’s increasing presence in the South Asian country.

Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., have all set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone assembly plant in India. The chairman of Cheng Uei, also known as Foxlink, is TC Gou, the brother of Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

India is trying to attract manufacturing for Apple, Samsung Electronics Co. and other major smartphone brands with an incentive program, as political tensions between the US and China escalate. The global coronavirus pandemic has added pressure on companies to review supply chains.

Cheng Uei said in a statement on Friday that a company engineer was caught on internal surveillance video this month damaging automation equipment at the new Indian plant near Chennai. The suspect is a Chinese national, and the incident was reported to local police and Chinese authorities, it said.

tags
top news
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In