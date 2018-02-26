Aster DM Healthcare makes weak stock market debut, shares fall over 4%

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, falling over 4% from the issue price of Rs 190.

The stock listed at Rs 182.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a loss of 4.15% from the issue price.

On the NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 183, a fall of 3.68%. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 9,225.45 crore.

The initial public offer of Aster DM Healthcare was subscribed 1.33 times during February 12-15. The price band for the offer was kept at Rs 180-190 per share.

The company operates in India, the Philippines, Jordan and all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states comprising the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.