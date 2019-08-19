e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Balesh Sharma steps down as CEO of Vodafone Idea; Ravinder Takkar to take over

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO.

business Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO.
Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO. (Reuters photo)
         

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

“The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma’s request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:22 IST

tags
more from business
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss