Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on the first day

Bandhan Bank’s Rs 4,473 crore initial public offer was subscribed 42% on the first day of bidding on Thursday. the public offer is open till Monday, March 19.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.26 times, non institutional investors 1% and retail investors 12%, till 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 3,50,05,200 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange till 5.30 pm on Thursday showed.

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, and is looking to raise a total amount of Rs 4,473 crore from the public issue of its shares.

