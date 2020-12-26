e-paper
Bank holidays 2021: List of days banks will remain closed

Apart from these, there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states will remain closed.

business Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 09:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.(REUTERS)
         

In 2021, banks will remain shut for more than 40 days, according to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India. Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of all months. Central government holidays are applicable to banks while there are some other state and religious occasions when banks of that particular state remain closed.

Here is the complete list of the major bank holidays in 2021. Apart from these, there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states are closed.

January 26/Tuesday: Republic Day

March 11/Thursday: Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

March 29/Monday: Holi

April 1/ Thursday: Closing accounts

April 2/Friday: Good Friday

April 14/Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25/Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May 13/Thursday: Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar

July 20/Tuesday: Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha

August 15/Sunday: Independence Day

August 19/Thursday: Muharram/Ashura

August 30/Monday: Janmashtami

September 10/Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2/Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 15/Friday: Dussehra

November 4/Thursday: Diwali

November 19/Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25/Saturday: Christmas

