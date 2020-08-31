e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Brent hits five-month high on Abu Dhabi supply cuts, China data

Brent hits five-month high on Abu Dhabi supply cuts, China data

Brent crude futures for November advanced to $46.50 a barrel by 0853 GMT up 69 cents, or 1.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.48 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 1.2%.

business Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia.
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia.(Bloomberg)
         

Oil rose on Monday, with Brent touching the highest in five months, underpinned by a 30% cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies and encouraging Chinese data even as global demand struggles to return to pre-Covid levels in a well supplied market.

Brent crude futures for November advanced to $46.50 a barrel by 0853 GMT up 69 cents, or 1.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.48 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 1.2%.

Brent is set to close out August with a fifth successive monthly price rise while WTI is on track for a fourth monthly gain, having hit a five-month high of $43.78 a barrel on Aug. 26 when Hurricane Laura struck.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company told its customers on Monday that it will reduce October supplies by 30%, up from a 5% cut in September, as directed by the United Arab Emirates government to meet its commitment on the recent OPEC+ agreement.

“With demand gradually recovering, this will allow the market to better absorb the inventory glut from earlier this year,” OCBC’s economist Howie Lee said.

Energy companies continued efforts to restore operations at U.S. Gulf Coast offshore platforms and refineries shut before the storm.

A weak U.S. dollar and a survey on Monday showing surprisingly strength in China’s services sector supported oil prices even though fuel demand has struggled to recover amid the coronavirus pandemic and supplies remain ample, analysts say, cautioning of hurdles for crude going forward.

“Oil is likely to slowly grind higher in modest steps, not explode out of the wellhead higher,” OANDA’s Asia-Pacific analyst Jeffrey Halley said, adding that abundant near-term supplies and the fragility of the global recovery tempered price gains.

China’s crude imports in September are set to fall for the first time in five months as record volumes of crude are stored in and outside of the world’s largest importer, data from Refinitiv and Vortexa showed.

tags
top news
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In