Budget is the key instrument to push growth: Report

business

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 03:44 IST

The policy thrust to boost economic growth may have to come almost entirely from fiscal policy initiatives, with the Budget providing a key vehicle, because the central bank is unlikely to reduce policy rates in the face of accelerating inflation, according to the latest edition of consulting firm EY’s Economy Watch.

Although retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slowed from a 77-month high of 7.6% in October to 6.9% in November, reflecting a moderation of vegetable prices, it is still above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%, with a band of plus or minus 2%.

“With CPI remaining well above the upper threshold of the monetary policy target of 6%, the monetary authorities may not be inclined to reduce further the policy rate from the current level of 4%. As such, in the near future, the policy thrust to support growth may have to come almost entirely from fiscal policy initiatives of which the FY22 union budget may be a key instrument,” DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, wrote in the report.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted sharply to 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 68-day hard lockdown imposed on March 25 to prevent its spread that confined residents indoors and shut factories and businesses in all sectors but those considered essential. Bus and train services and flights were halted. The pace of contraction eased to 7.5% in the second quarter as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Earlier this month, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept both the repo rate,the rate at which it lends money to commercial banks, and the reverse report rate, at which it borrows money, unchanged at 4% and 3.35%, respectively.

“These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth,” the minutes of the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting ,held on December 2-4, said.

According to RBI, the outlook for inflation has turned adverse relative to expectations in the last two months. It projected CPI inflation at 6.8% for the quarter ending December 31.

The EY report said:”The monetary authorities, in the initial period of the {Covid-19} crisis appeared to be more proactive in providing stimulus. They reduced the repo rate from 5.15% in February 2020 in two steps to 4.0% in May 2020. A variety of other liquidity enhancing measures were also undertaken. However, as CPI inflation started firming up, the monetary authorities became less active in further strengthening monetary stimulus,” it said.

In the circumstances, the report expects the Budget to announce significant fiscal measures to boost growth.

“Given this sustained breach of the policy target, RBI is likely to maintain status quo, continuing to maintain the repo rate at 4% for the remaining part of the fiscal year although this situation may be reassessed in the next MPC meeting scheduled in February 2021 after the presentation of FY22 Union Budget,” the report said.

The government is expected to present the Budget for 2021-22 on February 1.