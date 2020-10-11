e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / China to maintain ‘normal’ monetary policy, says PBOC chief

China to maintain ‘normal’ monetary policy, says PBOC chief

Policy makers plan to encourage a “reasonable” increase in household savings and incomes, Yi wrote in an article published Saturday in the central bank’s biweekly magazine China Finance.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:33 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Most of the world’s major economies have rolled out fiscal and monetary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the world’s major economies have rolled out fiscal and monetary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
         

China will maintain “normal” monetary policy for as long as possible, according to the People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang.

Policy makers plan to encourage a “reasonable” increase in household savings and incomes, Yi wrote in an article published Saturday in the central bank’s biweekly magazine China Finance. The country will also make sure its liquidity stays somewhat ample, and will facilitate reasonable growth of money supply and social financing, while avoiding excess liquidity flooding the economy in order to reduce fluctuations, he said.

Most of the world’s major economies have rolled out fiscal and monetary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Yi cautioned that excessive stimulus could lead to debt expansion and create asset bubbles that will increase longer-term systemic risks.

The governor also said financial institutions and their shareholders, local governments and regulators should take prime responsibility in dealing with risks. When unexpected events occur, shareholders at the respective financial institutions should assume the losses, and insolvent institutions should exit the market according to law, he said.

The central bank said last month it will make monetary policy more precise and targeted after the quarterly policy meeting. The PBOC called on lenders to make full use of structured monetary tools to increase the “directness” of its policies, and vowed to achieve a long-term balance between stabilizing growth and preventing risks.

The governor’s deputy, Chen Yulu, wrote in a separate article in the magazine that the bank will prevent inflation, debt expansion and asset bubbles from forming as a result of excessive liquidity. Such funds are meant to support economic growth.

Chen also wrote that China should increase financial support to the new-energy sector, including help firms in the industry expand overseas.

The PBOC will accelerate the digital currency’s research and trial usage in a controllable manner while ensuring payment security, according to Chen. No timetable was given.

tags
top news
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO being questioned by Mumbai Police
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO being questioned by Mumbai Police
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In