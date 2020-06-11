e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / China, US should resume timely communication on trade, other issues

China, US should resume timely communication on trade, other issues

Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, made the remarks at a briefing in Beijing.

business Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:34 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Beijing
There is “very big” room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, added Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser.
There is “very big” room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, added Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser. (Reuters file photo)
         

China and the United States should resume timely communication on trade and other issues, a former senior Chinese official said on Thursday, who stressed that the world’s two largest economies are too intertwined to be decoupled.

Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, made the remarks at a briefing in Beijing.

There is “very big” room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, added Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 deaths
‘Nothing to hide’: CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 deaths
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In