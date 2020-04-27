e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Commute key hurdle in resuming ops

Commute key hurdle in resuming ops

In the survey, 36% of the respondents said that the industry is facing issues with daily movement of employees, while another 31% mentioned that in addition to the entire industry, companies which they represented also faced these problems.

business Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:11 IST
Malyaban Ghosh
Malyaban Ghosh
Livemint, New Delhi
India’s economy is expected to slow significantly in the current financial year due to the negative impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and service industries.
India’s economy is expected to slow significantly in the current financial year due to the negative impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and service industries. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )
         

Commuting hurdles faced by employees and problems in transporting goods are hampering the restart of businesses despite measures to ease the nationwide lockdown, a survey by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found.

In the survey, 36% of the respondents said that the industry is facing issues with daily movement of employees, while another 31% mentioned that in addition to the entire industry, companies which they represented also faced these problems.

Around 39% had to face delays and disruption in moving finished goods or raw material, while 23% stated that materials were not available at all.

Only 15% businesses surveyed said the movement of goods was timely.

“The survey responses indicate the need to facilitate daily commute of employees without any hurdles on a priority basis. Among various measures, the government should specify the guidelines for individual vehicles (4-wheeler, 2-wheeler and bicycle) for commuting between the residence and factory,” CII said.

Among the respondents, 39% said they could be booked under criminal charges if any covid-19 positive case was found in their premises; however, 27% felt that there was no such possibility.

India’s economy is expected to slow significantly in the current financial year due to the negative impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and service industries.

“The findings indicate the business sentiments and priorities for policymakers to create a conducive business climate for industries, as companies battle the unprecedented disruptions to daily operations and finance activities brought on by the coronavirus,” the survey noted.

tags
top news
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news