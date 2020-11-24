e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Coronavirus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues 60%: IATA

Coronavirus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues 60%: IATA

“The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry,” with 2020 likely to go down in history as its “worst” year ever, IATA said.

business Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:48 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Mallika Soni
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Mallika Soni
Agence France-Presse
Airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
Airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said. (Reuters)
         

Airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry,” with 2020 likely to go down in history as its “worst” year ever, IATA said.

It said that while airlines have been slashing costs by $1 billion a day, grounding fleets and cutting jobs, they are still racking up huge and “unprecedented” losses.

tags
top news
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In