e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Court halts insolvency proceedings against Reliance’s Anil Ambani

Court halts insolvency proceedings against Reliance’s Anil Ambani

Anil Amabni had filed a plea with the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of a resolution professional over a roughly 12 billion rupee ($163 million)personal guarantee that he had given to the State Bank of India for loans to his companies.

business Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New delhi
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani(MINT photo)
         

An Indian court on Thursday halted insolvency proceedings against Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man, and barred him from disposing of any of his assets.

Anil Ambani, who runs a business group separate from his billionaire brother Mukesh Ambani, had filed a plea with the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of a resolution professional over a roughly 12 billion rupee ($163 million)personal guarantee that he had given to the State Bank of India for loans to his companies.

His Reliance Communications (RCom), a mobile carrier launched in 2002 with cut-price plans and is currently in insolvency.

Its heavy debt load and a string of losses exacerbated its shutdown as Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries in 2016 launched its Jio telecoms venture, breaking the Indian telecoms market with cheap data plans and free voice services.

Most of Anil Ambani’s other companies, in sectors such as defence, entertainment and infrastructure, have also struggled.

Ambani, the joint heir to Reliance Industries, forced a split in the conglomerate after his father Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002.

In a 2005 deal brokered by their mother, Anil Ambani won control of the power, financial services and the newly built telecoms business, while Mukesh Ambani retained the oil and petrochemicals business.

But Anil Ambani’s fortunes have ebbed since and he narrowly escaped a jail sentence last year with his elder brother coming to his rescue.

tags
top news
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In