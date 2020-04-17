e-paper
Home / Business News / Covid-19: India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next year, says RBI Governor

Covid-19: India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next year, says RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das also said that RBI has been very proactive and has been monitoring evolving situation due to Covid-19 very closely.

business Updated: Apr 17, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das held a press conference on Friday where he talked about the Covid-19 situation and its impact on the economy.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das held a press conference on Friday where he talked about the Covid-19 situation and its impact on the economy.
         

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that even after battered economically due to the Covid-19 crisis, India will continue to grow at 1.9 per cent during the current fiscal year.

“India is among the handful of countries that is projected to cling on, somewhat tenuously, to positive growth rate of 1.9 per cent. This is the highest growth rate among the G-20 economies as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at a digital press conference.

“India is expected to post a sharp turnaround and resume its pre-Covid growth trajectory by growing at 7.4 per cent in 2021-22,” he further said.

He also said that India’s central bank has been very proactive and has been monitoring evolving situation very closely adding that there are slivers of brightness at the domestic front among the encircling gloom.

This was the second time that the governor addressed the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

On March 27, RBI held a historic pre-term MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting whererin the repo rate was cut by a record 75 basis points. The repo rate was reduced to a 15-year-low of 4.40 per cent and was also the steepest cut since October 2004.

The same day, the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3 per cent apart from announcing various measures to boost liquidity in the system.

There were calls that the 75 bps cuts was not sufficient and that RBI could go for more rate cuts and liquidity measures. Many brokerages had said RBI could slash the lending rates by another 100 bps.

India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
China revises Wuhan Covid numbers, deaths go up by nearly 40%
Covid-19 stimulus package to revive economy could be 2%-4% of GDP: Official
India will overcome Covid-19, but will need a ‘New Deal’ | Opinion
Over 60% of patients come from 5 states, cases near 13,500 in India: Covid-19 state tally
Why Ford has hired ex-Israeli intelligence officer for its next big battle
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
