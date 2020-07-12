e-paper
Covid-19 poses threat to insurer premiums, stocks

Life insurance premium collections from new businesses dropped to just Rs 49,335.43 crore in the June quarter from Rs 64,565.5 crore in the March quarter, and Rs 69,000 crore in the December quarter, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, or Irdai.

Anirudh Laskar
Mint, Mumbai
Life insurers have historically been the biggest contributor among domestic institutional investments to the stock markets.
Indian stocks are at risk of losing vital support from insurers as premium collections of life insurance companies have steadily declined because of Covid-related disruptions.

The fall in collections may prompt life insurers to deploy less capital into the equity markets this year, said market watchers.

