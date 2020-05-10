e-paper
Covid-19: Qatar sets crude prices for April shipments at lowest since 1999

Covid-19: Qatar sets crude prices for April shipments at lowest since 1999

The country’s Land crude grade sold at $17.78 a barrel, compared with $36.26 the previous month.

business Updated: May 10, 2020 13:27 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Crude prices have plunged worldwide amid excess supply and a loss of demand due to conronavirus lockdowns.
Crude prices have plunged worldwide amid excess supply and a loss of demand due to conronavirus lockdowns.(Bloomberg photo. Representative image )
         

Qatar Petroleum cut official selling prices for April crude sales by 51%, the official Qatar News Agency reported, setting both grades at the lowest in more than twenty years.

The country’s Land crude grade sold at $17.78 a barrel, compared with $36.26 the previous month. The state-run energy company fixed the official selling price for its Marine crude at $17.53 a barrel, down from $35.96, the report said.

The April OSPs are the lowest for both grades since June 1999, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Crude prices have plunged worldwide amid excess supply and a loss of demand due to conronavirus lockdowns.

