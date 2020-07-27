e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought

Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought

Capital expenditure rose just 0.1% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, government data showed, much lower than the preliminary reading of 4.3% growth reported last month.

business Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
The weaker data, which is used to calculate revised gross domestic figures (GDP) due next Monday, signalled the world’s third-largest economy shrank at a faster pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, said analysts.
The weaker data, which is used to calculate revised gross domestic figures (GDP) due next Monday, signalled the world’s third-largest economy shrank at a faster pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, said analysts.(Reuters file photo)
         

Japan’s companies spent less than initially estimated in the first quarter of the year, revised data showed on Monday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to the economy was deeper than first thought.

Capital expenditure rose just 0.1% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, government data showed, much lower than the preliminary reading of 4.3% growth reported last month.

The weaker data, which is used to calculate revised gross domestic figures (GDP) due next Monday, signalled the world’s third-largest economy shrank at a faster pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, said analysts.

“There’s no mistake that there will be a downward revision (of GDP),” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“Demand conditions are likely to remain depressed for a longer time. Overall capital spending will likely remain weak as there are moves to stop investments to achieve labour savings,” he said.

The government reported the second preliminary GDP data last month based on a MOF survey which had to be revised as the ministry could not collect sufficient data for the preliminary capex figures due to coronavirus disruptions.

The government will announce further revisions to the first-quarter GDP figures on Aug. 3 reflecting the revised capital spending data. Japan’s economy shrank a revised 2.2% in the first quarter and remains on course for a much deeper slump in April-June.

Manufacturers’ spending shrank by 5.3% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.6% increase, while non-manufacturing spending rose 2.9%, down from 6.2% seen originally.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure rose 3.6% quarter-on-quarter, also lower than an originally-estimated 6.7% increase.

tags
top news
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In