EY India acquires AI start-up Spotmentor Technologies

business

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:43 IST

Consultancy firm EY on Monday announced acquisition of Spotmentor Technologies for an undisclosed sum. Spotmentor Technologies is an end-to-end skilling platform to help businesses identify skills required for the future of work upskilling and re-skilling talent at scale, the company said in a statement.

“The acquisition strengthens EY’s people advisory portfolio of digital services to support businesses in their skilling and learning needs,” it said.

Spotmentor Technologies was co-founded by Deepak Singh, Arpit Goyal, Shekhar Suman and Yash Mittal in 2016 in Gurugram. The company broadly focuses on large enterprises, government and industry bodies, helping them identify required skill and competency gaps through hyper-personalised learning and re-skilling plans, it said.

EY has been expanding its digital capabilities in India. Last year, it acquired C Centric, a leading provider of CRM solutions and services, and in 2018, it acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems, it said.

Rohan Sachdev, partner and consulting leader at EY India, said, “The acquisition of Spotmentor Technologies will boost our digital offerings, combining our strengths in strategic people consulting and seasoned experience in learning and skills development, now delivered to clients through an intelligent technology platform.”

With this acquisition, EY adds to its workforce a team of dynamic experts with rich technology experience in creating an ideal learning cycle for businesses backed by emerging technologies, it said. “It aims to enable businesses to automatically identify critical competency gaps and recommends suitable learning pathways, thus ensuring real time return-on-investment on learning and development,” it added.

EY Spotmentor, the software-as-a-service based skills, learning and careers platform can be deployed across an organisation’s value chain. It provides 360-degree skills industry benchmarking to help create success profiles and real time identification and closure of skill gaps, EY said in the statement.

“Over the past year, we have collaborated with Spotmentor Technologies team to equip our clients with the right skill sets and they have benefitted immensely from this association. This new technology solution further strengthens our People Advisory portfolio of digital services, enabling us to effectively harness our client’s people agenda as part of an integrated business strategy,” Anurag Malik, partner - People Advisory Services at EY India said.