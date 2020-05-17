Firmly opposed to latest United States rules against Huawei, says China
China’s commerce ministry said that it urges United States to immediately stop wrong actions.business Updated: May 17, 2020 15:08 IST
Beijing
China’s commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms rights and interests.
The ministry said in a statement that it urges the United States to immediately stop the wrong actions.
