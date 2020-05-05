e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Franklin seeks external advisers to wind down its credit-risk funds

Franklin seeks external advisers to wind down its credit-risk funds

The six schemes with total assets under management of Rs 25,856 crore were shut down on April 23 owing to severe illiquidity and redemption pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

business Updated: May 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Jayshree P Upadhyay
Jayshree P Upadhyay
Mint, Mumbai
Lockdown hurdles are forcing Franklin to seek electronic voting alternatives for winding up its mutual fund schemes.
Lockdown hurdles are forcing Franklin to seek electronic voting alternatives for winding up its mutual fund schemes. (Mint Photo )
         

Asset manager Franklin Templeton’s India unit is in the process of appointing an independent advisor to aid the winding-up of its six yield-oriented, managed credit funds.

The six schemes with total assets under management of Rs 25,856 crore were shut down on April 23 owing to severe illiquidity and redemption pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winding up a mutual fund scheme requires taking approvals from trustees, a majority of unit holders and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), besides refunding money to unit holders.

Typically, the process involves the trustees calling for a meeting of unit holders to approve the winding-up by a simple majority and vote on any other necessary steps. However, lockdown hurdles are forcing Franklin to seek electronic voting alternatives.

“We are currently working on the process of seeking approval through electronic or other means, considering the operational hurdles posed by the Covid-19-related lockdown.

We are also working to appoint an independent advisor to assist the trustees (in addition to the services of the asset management company) in the process of winding-up,” a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.

Note, that the lack of a positive outcome in voting could delay the process of liquidating the assets of the scheme, and paying the proceeds to unitholders, he added.

tags
top news
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news