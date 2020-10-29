Fresh launches to drive growth at JLR

business

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:24 IST

Tata Motors Ltd’s Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) is betting on a slew of new launches including electric and hybrid models as it looks to beat a number of near-term uncertainties, which, apart from Brexit, includes meeting strict emission norms and Covid-led disruptions across its supply chain.

Over the next two quarters, the British automaker plans to roll out new and updated models under its Land Rover and Jaguar marquees. JLR plans to introduce a three-door version of its Land Rover Defender sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in the coming months for which it has already started accepting bookings. Others in the pipeline include the updated Jaguar F-Pace SUV, a refreshed version of the Range Rover Velar SUV and the Jaguar XE and XF sedans.

In a bid to meet new emission norms across Europe, UK and the US, JLR also plans to expand its electric and hybrid car portfolio, and has lined up one plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and two mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) versions of its SUVs and sedans for launch this fiscal. Its current portfolio includes 7 PHEVs and 9 MHEVs under the Land Rover and Jaguar nameplates, along with the full- electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV.