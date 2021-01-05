e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold near eight-week high as Covid-19 angst fires up haven demand

Gold near eight-week high as Covid-19 angst fires up haven demand

Gold’s climb builds on the precious metal’s biggest annual gain in a decade, as virus angst clouds the outlook for the recovery.

business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:20 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Investor demand for gold is picking up again.
Investor demand for gold is picking up again. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Gold traded near an eight-week high as a surge in global coronavirus cases and curbs stoked demand for the haven, which has been supported by lower US real yields, a weaker dollar, and slumping equities.

Bullion has made a strong start to the new year, with the variant strain of the coronavirus first identified in the UK now found in New York State. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a national lockdown in England starting from Monday night until mid-February. Global coronavirus infections climbed above 85 million, after daily cases in the U.S. soared to a record of nearly 300,000.

Gold’s climb builds on the precious metal’s biggest annual gain in a decade, as virus angst clouds the outlook for the recovery. The spread of Covid-19 throughout the festive period and tighter restrictions will have a significant toll on the economy, albeit one that’s consigned mostly to the first quarter thanks to vaccines, according to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.

“Gold burst through $1,900 to start the year, with a softer dollar giving the yellow metal the kick it craved,” said Erlam. Following its move toward $1,945, and with the outlook for the dollar looking no better, “another run at $2,000 suddenly looks a matter of time,” he said.

Spot gold added as much as 0.1% to $1,945.67 an ounce, the highest since Nov. 9, and traded at $1,940.60 at 12:10 p.m. in Singapore. The metal surged 2.3% on Monday, the most in two months. Platinum lost 0.4% after hitting $1,131.62 an ounce on Monday, the highest since 2016. Silver and palladium rose.

US real yields -- the difference between nominal benchmark bond yields and the rate of inflation -- were at -1.117% on Monday, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is near a 2018 low.

Investor demand for gold is picking up again. Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares, the largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund, swelled 17.2 tons, or 1.5%, on Monday. That’s the biggest daily inflow since September.

Traders were also tracking Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia and a rise in tensions in the Persian Gulf. The US contest will determine whether Democrats have control of Congress to push President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. In the Middle East, Iran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz hours before announcing it would increase its nuclear activities.

tags
top news
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In