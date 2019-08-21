Google collaborates with Telangana government for ‘Digital Telangana’

business

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:30 IST

Google and the Telangana government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve and get more local language content online using Google’s digital publishing tool - Navlekha.

This is part of Google’s collaboration with the Telangana government which has led to the rollout of a number of initiatives aimed at bridging digital divide, mentoring local startups, and enabling small and medium businesses to gain from the Internet.

Under the memorandum, Google will work to help digitise the state government’s content in Telugu to make it easier for the common man access information and services on government websites in their local languages. In addition, Google will also collaborate with the state government to support its digital literacy vision and aiding the overall digitization agenda of the state.

Commenting on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary ITE&C and Industries Department, Telangana government said “We look forward to collaborating with Google to meet the vision of the internet for all which is part of Digital Telangana, increasing native language content available over the internet and improve the usability of Google Maps in villages and rural regions as well”.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Google India and South Asia director, public policy, said “We look forward to expanding our efforts in collaborating with the Government of Telangana to support it’s ‘Digital Telangana’ vision. Improving access to Government’s vast pool of information online in local languages can significantly contribute to developing an inclusive web experience for all the citizens. We look forward to working with the state government to develop an enabling environment and helping bring benefits of the internet to every citizen.”

For efficient realisation of Telangana’s digitization goals and vision, Google will provide technical mentorship and advisory support to various government departments for successful implementation of multiple digital projects.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 17:29 IST